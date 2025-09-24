  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

New Syria leader warns of regional tumult without Israel deal

Sharaa voices hope for a security agreement with Israel, which has unleashed massive attacks as it takes advantage of a moment of weakness in its historic adversary

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 2:08 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

Syria's new leader warned Tuesday that the Middle East would face a new round of tumult unless Israel reaches a security agreement with his transitional government that preserves sovereignty.

President Ahmed Al Sharaa, a former militant whose forces swept out longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad in December, is making a landmark visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

thumb-image

Jumeirah Golf Estates' rising star Aayan Dadabhoy impresses at Curry Cup in NY

thumb-image

Kenyan athletes shine in Tokyo, but anti-doping efforts remain in the dark

thumb-image

UAE: Oil spill quickly contained on Khor Fakkan beach

thumb-image

UAE construction sector set for 22% growth, reaching $130 billion by 2029

 

Sharaa again voiced hope for a security agreement with Israel, which has unleashed massive attacks as it takes advantage of a moment of weakness in its historic adversary.

"We are not the ones creating problems for Israel. We are scared of Israel, not the other way around," he told an event of the Middle East Institute.

"There are multiple risks with Israel stalling on the negotiations and insisting on violating our airspace and incursions into our territory," he said.

He rejected any talk of partitioning his country, as Israel makes incursions and says it is championing the interests of the Druze minority.

"Jordan is under pressure, and any talk of partitioning Syria will hurt Iraq, will hurt Turkey," he said.

"That will take us all back to square one," he said, noting that Syria had only just emerged from a decade-and-a-half of war.

In an earlier appearance, Sharaa played down prospects for a more historic agreement in which Syria would recognize Israel.