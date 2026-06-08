Syria extends suspension of airport operations as Israel, Iran trade strikes

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Syria has extended closure of its southern airspace corridors and the suspension of operational activities at Damascus International Airport until 11pm on Monday.

The country first announced the "safety precautions" for 12 hours on late Sunday after Iran launched missiles at Israeli targets. Tehran said this comes as a response to Israel's Sunday strikes on Beirut.

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Iran fired around 30 missiles at Israel since Sunday night, according to an Israeli military official.

Although US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks, Israel said on Monday it hit Mahshahr petrochemical complex in Iran's southwest, along with strikes elsewhere on military targets.

Following this, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they responded to what they described as an American-Israeli strike on an Iranian petrochemical site by launching a missile attack on a similar plant in Israel's Haifa.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Israel's actions in Lebanon, whether carried out with US knowledge and consent or not, were aimed at sabotaging diplomacy. He said Washington, as a party to the April 8 ceasefire, bore direct responsibility for any violations, including attacks attributed to Israel, and he added that the world should be concerned about a broader regional conflict.

"The United States bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime (Israel) takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against Iran," Baghaei said.

Tehran was exchanging messages with Washington in an atmosphere of "extreme suspicion", he added.