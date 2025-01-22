Syria defence minister says open to talks with Kurds, but ready to use force

A member of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stands along a street after rebels seized the capital and ousted Syria's Bashar Al Assad, in Hasakah, Syria, on December 11, 2024. — Reuters

Syria's defence minister said on Wednesday that Damascus was open to talks with a Kurdish-led group on its dismantling, but did not rule out the use of force should negotiations fail.

"The door to negotiation with the (Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces) SDF is currently open," Murhaf Abu Qasra told reporters.

"If we have to use force, we will be ready," he said.

Last month, an official said SDF delegates met Syria's leader Ahmed Al Sharaa, who heads the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group that spearheaded the rebel offensive that ousted Bashar Al Assad.