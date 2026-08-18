Syria sentences Assad's cousin Wassim to death for crimes against humanity

A Syrian court on Tuesday issued a death sentence to detainee Wassim al-Assad, a cousin of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad who was himself sentenced to death in absentia a week ago.

Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan said Wassim al-Assad was convicted of multiple murders and "murder accompanied by torture and brutality... classified as crimes against humanity and war crimes", adding that "he is therefore sentenced to death".

Last week, a Syrian court sentenced Assad to death in absentia, after convicting him over charges of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" during the country's civil war.

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The ruling against Assad, who fled with his family to Moscow as Islamist-led forces closed in on Damascus in December 2024, was the first under the transitional authorities who this year began trying figures from the former government, both in person and in absentia. Atif Naguib, an Assad-era security official, was also sentenced to death in the same case.