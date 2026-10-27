Syria condemns Jordan strikes as 'unacceptable violation'

Syria on Tuesday condemned Jordan's strikes on the country following a deadly attack on a church, as Amman said its raids a day earlier had killed more than 20 jihadist fighters.

In what was fast developing into the worst crisis between the neighbours since the ouster of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Jordan said it had "great respect" for Syria, while expressing regret for civilian casualties.

Jordan's strikes came after gunmen last week killed nine people during a funeral service at a church in the Jordanian village of Hammoud, an attack that sparked shock across what is usually a stable country.

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According to Syria's civil defence agency, Jordan's strikes on Monday killed seven people, including three children.

While Jordan has insisted it coordinated its strikes with Syria, Damascus has denied the claim.

Jordan's government spokesman Mohammad Al Momani said that the strikes had killed more than 20 jihadist fighters, while expressing "regret for civilian casualties".

A Syrian foreign ministry statement expressed "condemnation and rejection, in the strongest terms", calling the strikes "an unacceptable violation and breach of Syrian airspace without any prior coordination".

It also said the raid was "a blatant violation of the principles of good-neighbourliness and Syrian national sovereignty".

'Great respect'

Jordan appeared keen to put an end to the crisis, with Momani saying that "Jordan holds great respect for the Syrian state and its brotherly people".

Nonetheless, he insisted that the strikes had killed jihadist fighters, after Jordanian officials said the church attackers had links to the militants targeted in Syria.

"The preliminary results of these operations indicate significant losses among Daesh's ranks, estimated at more than 20 fighters, and the destruction of a large weapons depot belonging to the organisation," he said, referring to the group.