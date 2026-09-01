Syria says at least five dead in blast in northwest

A security source told state news agency Sana that a vehicle carrying munitions in the city of Binnish in Idlib province exploded, without saying the cause of the blast

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 1 Sept 2026, 5:14 PM
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Syrian authorities said at least five people were killed in northwest Idlib province on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying munitions exploded.

A government source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the vehicle belonged to a local arms dealer in the town of Binnish, without providing further details.

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A security source told state news agency SANA that "a vehicle carrying munitions in the city of Binnish in Idlib province" exploded, without saying what caused the blast.

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It published images showing charred cars as firefighters doused one of the smoking vehicles, with debris strewn across the area. 

Local health authorities said at least five people were killed.

The area sees occasional explosions at military sites and arms depots, without authorities announcing their causes.

In November, security forces said an explosion at a warehouse containing missiles and ammunition in the town of Kafr Takharim killed five people and wounded nine others.

Three months earlier, four people were killed in an explosion at a war-remnants depot on the outskirts of Idlib city, authorities said. 

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