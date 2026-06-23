Syria arrests former Assad military official accused of war crimes

Syrian authorities have arrested a former official linked to the government of former president Bashar Al Assad as part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals accused of crimes committed during the country's conflict.

In a statement, Syria's Interior Ministry said security units in Aleppo arrested Youssef Habib, a former Republican Guard commander, over his alleged involvement in serious violations against civilians.

According to preliminary investigations, Habib previously served as a major in Brigade 106 of the Republican Guard, where he was responsible for inspections and the arrest of activists at checkpoints. Authorities said that detainees were handed over to Brigade Commander Muhammad Khudour and his forces, who carried out executions of several prisoners inside the brigade's headquarters.

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Investigations also said Habib rose through a number of military positions before becoming commander of the Republican Guard in Syria's eastern region in early 2023.

The arrest comes just weeks after Syrian authorities announced the arrest of two former officials linked to Assad's government on June 7.

The arrests are part of a broader effort by Syria's new authorities to track down former officials and military figures accused of violations against civilians during the conflict.

The campaign follows the overthrow of Assad's government by opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa in December 2024, ending more than two decades of Assad family rule. Since then, the new administration has launched a series of security operations aimed at restoring stability and holding those accused of wartime crimes accountable.