Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was approved and reciprocated by Damascus

Tunisian emergency responders load aid to Syria and Turkey into military planes at L'Aouina military airport on February 7, 2023. Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria. Picture is used for illustrative purpose only. — AFP file

By AP Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 4:08 PM

Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago.

The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries’ foreign ministries read, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The announcement is the latest step in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the deadly February 6 earthquake in Syria and Turkey and the Chinese-brokered re-establishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, where most states hope to restore Syria’s membership, the league’s secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has said.