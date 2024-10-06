Syria air defence intercepts 'hostile targets': State media

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM

Syrian air defence was intercepting 'hostile targets' in the country's central region on Sunday evening, state media said, a phrase usually used to refer to Israeli strikes on the war-torn country.

"Our air defence systems are intercepting hostile targets in the airspace of the central region" of the country, the official SANA news agency said, as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported "Israeli strikes" causing explosions in Homs province, central Syria.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.