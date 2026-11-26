Egypt's Public Prosecution said on Thursday that it has arrested the suspect responsible for the Ring Road accident in Giza that claimed at least 31 lives.

A fuel tanker overturned on the highway and caught fire, causing a major accident and injuring several people. The Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had ordered an investigation into the causes of the accident, and the health ministry raised its emergency alert level, with the health minister travelling to hospitals in the area to check on the injured.

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What happened?

The man who was arrested said that he was weaving between lanes and overtaking vehicles on the road, driving at a speed of 100 km/h, when the left side of his car hit the ride side of the tanker's rear. The crash caused him to lose control of the steering wheel and swerve to the far right of the road.

One of the tanker's tires burst — it collided with the concrete barrier and overturned onto the road. The fuel leaked out of the tanker and it caught fire.

Legal proceedings

The Public Prosecution gathered evidence including witness interviews, site inspections, and examination of the circumstances in order to arrest the suspect. He continues to be interrogated by authorities who aim to obtain all facts related to the case, and determine the extent of the suspect's responsibility for the accident.

[Inputs from AFP]