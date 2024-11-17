Sultan of Oman orders release of 174 prisoners on country's 54th National Day

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Photo: Reuters

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, has directed the release of 174 prisoners, a special royal pardon on the country's 54th National Day, Royal Oman Police announced on Sunday.

The authority took to social media platform X to make the announcement.

The royal decree applies to 174 inmates, comprising of Omani citizens and foreign nationals, who were convicted in various cases.

According to the authority, this initiative underscores Oman's commitment to fostering hope and easing the burdens of the families of the inmates affected by these circumstances.