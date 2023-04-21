Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on Eid Al Fitr

The truce was announced "to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families"

By Reuters Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 7:20 AM

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from 6am local time on Friday.

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

