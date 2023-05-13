UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until May 31

Humanitarian aid and evacuation flights would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit, says country's civil aviation authority

Men inspect boxes outside a warehouse for the World Food Program (WFP) in Khartoum on Saturday as violence between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals continues. — AFP
Men inspect boxes outside a warehouse for the World Food Program (WFP) in Khartoum on Saturday as violence between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals continues. — AFP

By Reuters

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 7:58 PM

Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said.

The authority said in a statement that "humanitarian aid and evacuation flights" would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.


More news from World