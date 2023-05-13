Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until May 31

Humanitarian aid and evacuation flights would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit, says country's civil aviation authority

Men inspect boxes outside a warehouse for the World Food Program (WFP) in Khartoum on Saturday as violence between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals continues. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 7:58 PM

Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said.

The authority said in a statement that "humanitarian aid and evacuation flights" would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.