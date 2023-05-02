Sudan warring parties agree to seven-day truce from May 4

The development raises hopes for end to weeks of bloodshed

Motorists line up outside a petrol station in Khartoum on Tuesday as fighting between rival generals rages in Sudan despite the latest truce. — AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 7:59 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 8:01 PM

The warring parties in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day truce starting May 4, in a phone conversation with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, the foreign ministry in Juba said on Tuesday, raising hopes of an end to weeks of bloodshed.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, "have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th," the ministry said in a statement.