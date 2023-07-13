Sudan conflict: Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in West Darfur, UN says

The country has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting

Girls who fled the conflict in Darfur region look at makeshift shelters near the border between Sudan and Chad, while taking refuge in Borota. — Reuters file photo

By AP Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM

The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the UN said on Thursday.

According to “credible information" obtained by the UN Human Rights Office, the bodies of the 87 people, some of whom belong to the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were dumped in two shallow graves near the west Darfur city of Geinina.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.

Darfur has been at the epicentre of the 12-week conflict, morphing into ethnic violence with RSF troops and allied Arab militias attacking African ethnic groups.

ALSO READ: