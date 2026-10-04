Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until 7 conditions are met: Iran's Ghalibaf

The comments come a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to a diplomatic proposal

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 4 Oct 2026, 12:17 PM
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The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf as saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.

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“The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying.

"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said separately on Sunday that a plan put forward by Tehran to resolve its dispute with Washington could lead to the Strait of Hormuz reopening within seven days if accepted.

Speaking to foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi said Iran had clearly explained its conditions for reopening the strait and that they were linked to commitments the United States would have to accept.

He added that Tehran hoped Washington would choose diplomacy but warned that Iran was prepared to respond if the United States again chose military action.

“If they again move towards military solutions, we are more prepared than before and will take whatever action is necessary to defend ourselves,” Araqchi said.

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