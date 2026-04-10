Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: Traffic, tolls, attacks; what we know so far

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Traffic remains limited Friday through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic chokepoints, two days after a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was expected to ease flows.

The crucial waterway normally handles about a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has been heavily disrupted since the Middle East war erupted with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Hundreds of ships with thousands of crew remain stuck in the Gulf. Here is what we know about the situation:

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Limited traffic

Just 16 commodities carriers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since a US-Iran ceasefire took effect on Wednesday, according to maritime data provider Kpler, amid lingering fears about using the strategic waterway.

Crossings remain approximately 90 per cent below peacetime levels, with no significant increase observed since the ceasefire.

All ships crossing were either coming from or going to Iran, or displayed ties with countries not hostile to Iran.

Traffic is expected to remain at a maximum 10-15 passages a day "if the ceasefire holds", according to Kpler analyst Ana Subasic.

Of the 328 passages by commodity carriers from March 1 to April 9, 208 were by oil and gas tankers, and most were heading east towards the Gulf of Oman, Kpler data showed.

Idle cargo-carrying vessels

Shipping journal Lloyd's List estimates there are still around 800 vessels stuck in the Gulf since the end of February, of which around 600 are medium to large cargo-carrying vessels (over 10,000 deadweight tonnage).

A total of 172 million barrels of crude and refined products spread across 187 tankers were at sea in the Arabian-Persian Gulf as of April 7, according to Kpler.

A ship carrying 25,000 tonnes of fertilisers from Saudi Arabia appeared to be on course to cross the strait on Friday, Kpler data shows.

A third of the world's fertilisers normally transit the strait, and the disruption has prompted multiple warnings about the impact on food production.

The vessel, the Panama-flagged Prix, would be the first non-Iranian ship carrying fertilisers to pass through the waterway since the ceasefire.

There are 40 other vessels loading or laden with fertilisers on standby in the Gulf, as well as fourteen idle LNG tankers, according to Kpler.

Just one empty LNG tanker and six vessels carrying fertilisers have crossed the strait during the war.

Iran toll

There is still considerable uncertainty over how safe passage through the strait will be ensured.

Iran announced on Thursday alternative routes near the country's Larak Island to cross the strait, citing the risk of sea mines in the waterway's main zone.

The IRGC also said ships could only use the strait in collaboration with the Iranian navy, according to intelligence firm Vanguard Tech.

Apart from three Omani tankers that passed through last week near Oman's coast, recent transits have used this Iranian-approved route, with some ships reportedly paying a fee.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran against imposing a toll for ships passing through the waterway despite earlier suggestions that the US could impose joint tolls on ships with Tehran.

The European Union, and other countries, criticised the Hormuz toll idea on Thursday, saying it went against international law.

Thirty vessels targeted

No new attacks on ships have been reported since the ceasefire started.

The IRGC claimed three attacks on ships between Saturday and Tuesday, and one has been confirmed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Thirty commercial ships, including 13 tankers, have been attacked or have reported incidents in the region since March 1, according to the IMO, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre and Vanguard Tech.