'Stay strong': Slain Palestinian journalist leaves heartfelt message to her only son

"Stay strong"—with these heartfelt words, slain Palestinian journalist Mariam Abo Dagga chose to bid farewell to her 12-year-old son, Ghaith, as part of a deeply personal will intended to be revealed after her death.

Abo Dagga was among at least 15 people killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday. The attack also claimed the lives of three other journalists and drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups and international observers.

Mariam, 33, had built a notable career reporting for news organisations including Independent Arabia and the Associated Press. In her final message to her son, written in the Palestinian dialect, she tenderly tells him: "Ghaith, you are your mother’s heart and soul."

She encouraged him to carry forward her legacy of resilience and ambition: "I want you to make me proud, to succeed, to excel, to stand strong, and to become a capable businessman, my love," she wrote.

In the message, which has since been shared online, Mariam painted a vision of Ghaith’s future. She imagined him marrying, having a daughter, and naming her Mariam, keeping a piece of her alive in the next generation.

"I want you, my dear, never to forget me. I always did everything to make you happy, to keep you joyful and comfortable, and to give you everything," she added. "I want you to pray for me and not cry over me, so I can remain happy."

Ending her message with a poignant reminder of faith and love, Mariam urged Ghaith to never miss his prayers and reaffirmed her unwavering pride and affection: "You are my love, my heart, my support, my soul, and my son who always makes me proud and brings me joy with his good reputation... Your mother, Mariam."