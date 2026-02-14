Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'

The son of Iran's toppled former monarch told a mass rally in Munich on Saturday he is ready to lead Iran's "transition", as demonstrators demanded the overthrow of Iran's rulers.

"I am here to guarantee a transition to a secular democratic future," Reza Pahlavi told a crowd estimated by police at around 200,000 people.

"I am committed to being the leader of transition for you so we can one day have the final opportunity to decide the fate of our country through a democratic, transparent process at the ballot box."

Earlier in the day, Pahlavi called on US President Donald Trump to help the Iranian people and said it was "time to end the Islamic republic".

"To President Trump... The Iranian people heard you say help is on the way, and they have faith in you. Help them," he told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.