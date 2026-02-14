Son of last shah calls on Trump to 'help' Iranian people

'It is time to end the Islamic republic,' said Reza Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 2:50 PM
The exiled son of Iran's last shah called on US President Donald Trump on Saturday to help the Iranian people and said it was "time to end the Islamic republic".

"To President Trump... The Iranian people heard you say help is on the way, and they have faith in you. Help them," the US-based Reza Pahlavi told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is time to end the Islamic republic. This is the demand echoing from the bloodshed of my compatriots," added Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy.

