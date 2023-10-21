Small explosion near Israeli embassy in Cyprus; police arrest 4 people

Police did not say whether the bombing some 30 metres from the embassy was connected to the war in Gaza

A Palestinian shouts slogans during an anti-war protest, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Nicosia, Cyprus October 20, 2023. Reuters

By AP Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 2:21 PM

Police in Cyprus said Saturday they arrested four people on suspicion of setting off a small explosive device that caused no damage not far from Israeli Embassy in the capital Nicosia.

Police said the four, ranging in ages between 17 and 21, face charges of attempted destruction of property using explosives, possession and use of explosives and possession of a knife.

Police did not say whether the bombing some 30 metres (98 feet) from the Israeli Embassy was connected to the war in Gaza. Security has been stepped up across the European Union following Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7 and the ensuing hostilities.

The suspects will appear before a Nicosia court later Saturday for a hearing to decide the duration of their detention until investigators can formally bring charges against them or they will be released.

According to police, two of the suspects were spotted walking near the scene of the explosion, while the other two were sitting inside a car parked in a nearby alley. Two knives and a hammer were also found inside the vehicle.

Bomb squad officers said a “very small quantity of pyrotechnic material" was found inside a small metallic object at the scene.

