Slain Hezbollah leader Nasrallah 'temporarily buried' in secret location: Source

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 2:21 PM

Slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location, a source close to the group said on Friday, out of fear Israel would target a large funeral for him.

"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".

A Lebanese official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Hezbollah had, through top Lebanese officials, sought but failed to obtain "guarantees" from the United States, a key ally of Israel, that Israel would not target a public funeral.

Amid intensifying Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah, a massive strike on its south Beirut stronghold on September 27 killed Nasrallah alongside an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general.

Israel said it killed around 20 members of the Iran-backed militant group.