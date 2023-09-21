Shots fired near US embassy in Lebanon, no casualties

Canadian officials have so far declined to say what evidence they have potentially linking India to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader
Gunshots were heard late in the evening near the US embassy in Lebanon, a spokesperson told AFP Thursday morning, reporting no casualties.
"At 10:37 pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US Embassy," said embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson.
"There were no injuries, and our facility is safe," he said, adding that the embassy was in "close contact" with law enforcement.
The highly-secured embassy complex is located in the northern Beirut suburb of Awkar.
US diplomatic and military missions in Lebanon were attacked on a number of occasions during the 1975-1990 civil war, when militants also kidnapped several US hostages.
The embassy relocated to Awkar after it was struck by a suicide attack in April 1983 that killed 63 people.
Wednesday's incident also coincided with the anniversary of a deadly 1984 car bombing outside the US embassy annex in Beirut, which the US blamed on the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are a pathway to musical nirvana with features to delight both casual users and audiophiles
Passengers on the double-decker bus included citizens from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Italy and Ukraine
'We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India,' the foreign ministry said
Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into allegations after man was gunned down on June 18
No other injuries were reported; the remainder of the races were cancelled
The British comedian and actor who worked with the broadcaster is accused of sexual assault
Jake Sullivan's meeting with Wang Yi was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between US and Chinese officials