UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun arrives in Doha, meets Emir of Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for good health and well-being for the Emir of Qatar, and for further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

In response, Sheikh Tamim conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with his wishes for continued growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.