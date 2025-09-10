  • search in Khaleej Times
Several killed, wounded in Israeli attack on Sanaa: Houthi media

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defense

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 6:52 PM

Updated: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 7:12 PM

Israel strikes Yemen's Sanaa, targets Houthi Ministry of Defense: Reuters

Dubai: Motorcyclist dies on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into truck

Dubai announces new rules: Termination, 'deregistration' for major school violations

The Israeli attack on Sanaa has killed and wounded several people, Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported. "Martyrs, wounded, and several homes damaged as a result of the Israeli attack on the Moral Guidance Headquarters," Al-Masirah television reported.

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said. "Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa," the Huthis' al-Masirah television reported on Telegram. The broadcaster did not immediately give any further details on the attack. 

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defense. The Israeli Military has confirmed attacking Yemen in a statement, Reuters reported.

The air strikes on Yemen hit Houthi armed forces building, reported AFP journalists.

"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," a military statement said, adding that the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime".

This strike follows Israel’s attack in Qatar on Tuesday, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.