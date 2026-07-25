35 killed, 30 injured in collision between 2 buses, Syria's health ministry says

The interior ministry said the crash was between 'a bus carrying a number of internal security forces personnel and a civilian bus'

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Jul 2026, 3:18 PM UPDATED: Sat 25 Jul 2026, 4:49 PM
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Thirty five people were killed and 30 injured in a collision between two passenger buses on the Deir Al Zor-to-Damascus road, a health ministry official told state news agency Sana on Saturday.

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The collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus, Sana reported, citing the interior ministry.

Defence Ministry helicopters helped evacuate the injured and recover the bodies, transporting them from Palmyra airport to a military hospital in Homs, Sana said.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.

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