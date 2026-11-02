Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US?

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Efforts to end the US-Iran war have gathered pace, with Qatar stepping up mediation between the two sides amid renewed tensions and warnings that the conflict could escalate again. However, significant differences remain over the terms of a possible agreement, with Tehran insisting that Washington address its demands before a deal can be reached.

In its latest proposal, Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States meets its conditions, as opposed to its previous proposal of a one-week timeline. "The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the "exchange of messages is still ongoing" via mediators.

The latest diplomatic push comes as Qatari mediators shuttle between Tehran and Washington, with Iranian officials reviewing communications from US Vice-President JD Vance. Despite these efforts, no agreement has been reached to resume direct negotiations.

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At the heart of Iran's position are seven conditions that its officials have described as non-negotiable in any agreement to end the war. These demands cover a range of issues, from security guarantees and military arrangements to economic restrictions imposed on Tehran.

So, what are the seven conditions Iran wants addressed to end the war, and why have they become sticking points in negotiations?

An official list of Iran's conditions have not been made public yet, but both the Islamabad accord signed in June, and consequent statements by Iranian officials have indicated certain common demands by Tehran:

1. A complete end to hostilities, including in Lebanon

Iran has maintained that an end to the war with Israel and US would require a complete halt to fighting on all fronts. It has explicitly named Lebanon in this demand and repeatedly called for an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza too. However, more recent announcements of this condition have not specified Gaza.

US has repeatedly tried to halt fighting between Israel and key Iran ally Hezbollah, and in June, they successfully brokered a trilateral US-Israel-Lebanon framework agreement. The interim deal, which outlines the disarmament of Hezbollah, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the deployment of the Lebanese military, has led to direct bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. While the framework agreement has led to temporary pauses in fighting, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have not ceased completely.

2. Lifting of naval blockade

After the conflict began, the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters have arguably been the biggest flashpoint in the war. The US-Israeli strikes on February 28 prompted Iran to severely restrict maritime traffic on the international waterway, sinking maritime traffic to all-time low numbers, and affecting the global economy.

The disruption also threatened safety of navigation for thousands of sailors, who remained stranded at sea for weeks or months on end, often facing dual risks of dwindling food supplies and strikes.

A little over a month after February 28, as talks failed to produce a ceasefire deal, the US military began a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on April 13. However, the US military said it would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Vessels of any nation who paid a toll to Iran for transiting the waterway would also be targeted, Trump said, arguing that Tehran should not profit from restricting access to an international waterway.

The US naval blockade of Iran ports was lifted briefly after the June ceasefire was reached, but it was reimposed on July 15, following renewed Iranian attacks on shipping tankers that have continued to date. The blockade is part of Trump's strategy of "squeezing Iran's economy" and attempt to position Washington as the punisher — which he further amplified in Operation Economic Outcast.

3. Lifting of Iran sanctions

For Tehran, securing relief from decades of economic restrictions is a central part of any potential settlement, rather than an issue to be addressed separately after a ceasefire.

Iran is among the world's most heavily sanctioned countries, facing overlapping restrictions imposed by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United Nations.

The sanctions regime dates back to 1979, with restrictions expanded and reinstated at various points over the decades, particularly in response to concerns over Iran's nuclear programme, missile development and other activities.

The United States has also continued to tighten its own sanctions regime against Tehran. In September this year, the US introduced additional measures aimed at putting further pressure on Iran's economy.

While the Trump administration is not opposed to providing sanctions relief, its disagreement with Iran is over the sequencing: the US wants nuclear concessions before granting substantial sanctions relief, while Iran wants economic restrictions removed as part of the initial steps towards ending the war.

4. Release of frozen assets

The fate of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen overseas has emerged as another contentious issue in negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The two sides face not only disagreements over access to the funds, but also uncertainty over how much Iran actually has frozen abroad.

Estimates vary significantly. Iran's Tasnim News Agency and its central bank put the figure at around $24 billion, while international estimates cited by The Wall Street Journal and the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) have placed the total between $100 billion and $123 billion.

Other assessments put the amount at around $44 billion across countries and jurisdictions including China, Iraq, India, Japan, the US and Luxembourg.

The issue is not only how much money is frozen, but also when and how it would be made available. Iranian demands have included the release of part of the funds before final negotiations, as well as further releases while talks are under way.

5. Reduction of US military presence in the region

Iran wants the United States to reduce its military presence across the Middle East, seeking a rollback of the expanded deployment that preceded and accompanied the war. Tehran's demand is for American forces to be brought closer to their pre-war levels, rather than allowing the larger wartime presence to become a permanent feature of the region's security landscape.

Before the war began in February, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) typically maintained around 40,000 troops across nearly 20 military sites stretching from Jordan to Oman, according to a Washington Post report published in August. These included major installations in Gulf countries, which serve as hubs for American air and naval operations, intelligence gathering and regional logistics.

However, the United States' military footprint expanded as tensions with Tehran escalated. In the weeks leading up to the war, Washington deployed additional aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets and air-defence systems to the region, giving its forces greater capacity to conduct military operations and protect American bases and allies.

6. Compensation for war-related damages

Iran argues that any lasting settlement must include compensation for damage to infrastructure and other losses sustained during the war.

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's demand for war reparations. He has instead countered by demanding compensation from Tehran for US casualties linked to roadside bombs and for protesters killed in Iran.

The scale of the destruction is also a point of contention. Iran suffered around $270 billion in direct and indirect damage since the war began on February 28, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said during an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, published on September 15. She did not provide a detailed breakdown of the figure.

7. An end to US attacks on Iranian territory

Iran is also seeking assurances that the United States will not launch further military attacks on its territory. For Tehran, a ceasefire alone would not be enough; any lasting agreement must also address the possibility of renewed attacks once fighting stops.

The demand has taken on added significance following remarks by US President Donald Trump on November 1. Trump said Washington had already destroyed much of Iran's military capability but still needed to “take care of” one or two remaining targets.

Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that any fresh attack would trigger a response. Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on October 31 warned the United States and Israel against returning to war, according to a written statement.

The comments have added to concerns over whether diplomatic efforts can prevent another round of fighting. The UAE, which has repeatedly called for a diplomatic resolution, said it was hoping for progress in negotiations while preparing for the possibility of further escalation.

"We're hoping that there is a diplomatic breakthrough. It is not the interest of the region to go through another round... But I think we're also, as we've shown before, braced for the worst," diplomatic adviser to the UAE President Dr Anwar Gargash said on Sunday during a conference in Manama.

Diplomatic contacts have continued in an effort to prevent the conflict from reigniting. Following a visit to Tehran by a Qatari delegation earlier this week, Iran sent envoys to Qatar for further consultations as part of indirect negotiations with Washington.