Senior Iranian figures killed in strikes on meeting sites, Israeli military official says

[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Joint Israeli-US strikes on Saturday had been planned over months and included the targeting of sites where senior Iranian officials were convening, resulting in the killing of several senior figures, an Israeli military official said.

"Three sites where gatherings of the Iranian terror regime were taking place were struck simultaneously, and several senior figures essential to the management of the campaign and the regime’s governance were eliminated," the Israeli official said.

