Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions, US media reports

The first aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and several guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East in January

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 12:25 PM
The US is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, US media outlets reported late on Thursday.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships will be sent to the Middle East from the Caribbean, the New York Times, which first reported the news, said, citing U.S. officials.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump had said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran.

The first aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and several guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East in January.

Trump said on Thursday the United States has to make a deal with Iran and suggested an agreement could be struck over the next month.

"We have to make a deal; otherwise, it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic," Trump told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he hoped that Trump was creating the conditions to reach a deal with Iran that would avoid military action.

