Schools suspended tomorrow due to unstable weather in Makkah; chance of rain in UAE

Students and school staff in Saudi Arabia’s affected regions to work remotely on Monday in the interest of everyone's safety

Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM

Schools will be closed on March 13, due to unstable weather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The National Centre of Meteorology has reported fluctuations in the weather, causing authorities to take the decision to operate schools remotely.

Students and employees of schools will work remotely on Monday, in the interest of everyone's safety.

The UAE will also witness a dip in temperatures on Monday, March 13, according to the local Met office.

ALSO READ: