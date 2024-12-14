Saudi: Tragic fire kills 7 members of same family, including bride-to-be

Seven members of the same family were killed in a tragic fire that broke out inside a house in eastern Saudi Arabia, including a woman who was getting prepared for her wedding in 72 hours.

At first, the fire broke out when a phone charger caught fire on one sofa then it moved quickly to the ceiling's decorations in the two-storey house, the victims' uncle told Okaz newspaper.

Six siblings and their nephew lost their lives in the accident that took place on Monday in the eastern Saudi governorate of Al-Ahsa.

The mother left the hospital and she is doing well, the uncle said.

Phone chargers can cause fires, but such incidents are rare and typically result from specific issues.