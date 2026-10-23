Saudi, Pakistan, 2 other nations say Israeli occupation main cause of regional instability

In a joint statement, the regional ministers said Israeli policies had "deepened global perceptions of injustice" and reaffirmed their support for a Palestinian state

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 11:33 PM UPDATED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 11:43 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan said on Friday that the "Israeli occupation was the main source of instability in the region and beyond," calling for the urgent implementation of a two-state solution, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting in Istanbul.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recommended For You

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Sheikh Mohammed mourns Dubai Police Major General who served for 50 years

Sheikh Mohammed mourns Dubai Police Major General who served for 50 years

UAE residents report ‘fuel-like’ smell for third day; authorities say no cause for concern

UAE residents report ‘fuel-like’ smell for third day; authorities say no cause for concern

 

The ministers said Israeli policies had "deepened global perceptions of injustice" and reaffirmed their support for a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Saudi Arabia's SPA news agency reported.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

2

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

3

Apple iPhone Duo launch: Diehard fans take flights, buy multiple units amid limited supply

4

Saudi coalition in Yemen says 4 drones intercepted, destroyed in Riyadh, Madinah

5

4 centres shut, re-tendering: All you need to know about Indian passport renewals