Saudi eyes electric jets to reach Makkah, new resorts

A visitor inspects a Saudia Airlines electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Lilium jet displayed during the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh October 14, 2024. — AFP

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier is turning to a cash-strapped German firm for electric jets to service routes to new luxury resorts and the holy city of Makkah, an official said.

The aircraft from Munich-based Lilium will provide direct links to hard-to-reach routes along the Red Sea coast and ferry Muslim pilgrims directly from Jeddah to Makkah, which does not have an airport, Saudia communications affairs manager Razan Shaker said.

"Our strategy is that it will help in bridging the locations and the cities that don't have an airport or that are maybe hard to go to," she told AFP on the sidelines of a logistics forum in Riyadh.

The plans include flying pilgrims to the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, near Makkah's Grand Mosque, where "we're working on creating a helipad", she said.

In July, Saudia announced it was buying 50 Lilium electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) jets with options to purchase 50 more.

The passenger seats inside the cabin of The Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off eVTOL jet, on the opening day of Farnborough International Airshow 2024, south west of London, on July 22, 2024. — AFP

The airline is expected to start taking delivery of the Lilium jets, which seat four to six passengers and fly up to 175km, in 2026.

The Saudia order was "the largest reported firm order of eVTOL aircraft by an airline that plans to operate the aircraft", a statement said at the time, adding that it "signals a substantial commitment to electric aviation".

Neither Saudia nor Lilium have disclosed the value of the deal but Daniel Wiegand, Lilium's chief engineer for innovation, told AFP the aircraft typically goes for between $7 million and $9 million.