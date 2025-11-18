Saudi bus crash: 18 victims from 1 family killed, including 9 children

A bus crash in Saudi Arabia, claiming mostly Indian pilgrims, has claimed the lives of 45 people. Among the victims were 18 individuals from the same family, including 9 children, according to media reports.

The Hyderabad-based family was to return on Saturday, their relatives told NDTV. They also shared one of the last photos taken by the victims. The vehicle was on its way from Mecca to Medinah when it collided with a diesel tanker, around 11pm Saudi time on Sunday.

On Monday, Saudi traffic authority said it was investigating the bus crash in Medinah, with legal procedures being completed.

After the tragic accident, control rooms were set up in Telengana and Jeddah, with 24/7 helplines for assistance. Victims were identified; Telengana officials met with the families.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their condolences. Indian officials said they are in contact with the relevant Saudi authorities. The last rites of the victims will be held in Saudi Arabia.