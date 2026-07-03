UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain condemn deadly cafe bombing in Syria that killed several

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place inside a café in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE expresses its strong denunciation of such terrorist acts.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Syria and offering condolences to the victims' families.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack, which struck a café in the Al-Hijaz area.

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The Kingdom reaffirmed its support for Syria in confronting violence, extremism, and terrorism and extended its condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the Syrian government and people, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned what it described as a terrorist bombing targeting a café near the Palace of Justice in central Damascus.

Bahrain also reaffirmed its solidarity with Syria and its support for efforts to promote security, stability, sustainable development, and the country's unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. It reiterated its firm rejection of violence and terrorism in all forms.

According to Reuters, a bomb blast at a café in central Damascus on Thursday killed nine people and wounded 20 others, Syria's Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Syrian state television reported that an explosive device had been planted at the café, located near the Palace of Justice in the city centre.

The Interior Ministry said preliminary investigations indicated the explosion was caused by a crudely made explosive device weighing about one kilogram and packed with metal shrapnel, causing severe injuries and extensive damage at the scene.