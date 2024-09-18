E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia will not recognise Israel without Palestinian state, says Crown Prince

MbS made the remarks at an annual speech to the advisory Shura Council, which he gave on behalf of his father, King Salman

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters file
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:01 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said the kingdom would not recognise Israel without a Palestinian state and strongly condemned the "crimes of the Israeli occupation" against the Palestinian people.

"The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that," the crown prince, known as MbS, said.


After the eruption of war last October between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas that rules Gaza, Saudi Arabia put on ice US-backed plans for the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel, two sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking said earlier this year, in a swift reordering of its diplomatic priorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MbS had said just weeks before the fighting broke out that Riyadh was getting closer to a deal.

The two sources told Reuters there would be some delay in the US-backed talks on normalisation of Saudi-Israel ties, which is seen as a key step for the kingdom to secure what it considers the real prize of a US defence pact in exchange.

MbS made the remarks at an annual speech to the advisory Shura Council, which he gave on behalf of his father, King Salman.

The council swore an oath of office before MbS on Wednesday before he addressed it.

ALSO READ:


More news from World