Saudi Arabia to host Yemen's rebels for talks on ending war

Underlining Yemen's problems, UN agencies said on Thursday that 21.6 million people needed humanitarian assistance

By AFP Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 8:50 AM

Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it was hosting a delegation of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels for talks on ending the impoverished country's brutal war.

Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya said the talks, which come after a Saudi team visited Sanaa in April, were aimed at "finding a comprehensive political solution in Yemen".

"The kingdom is hosting a negotiating delegation representing the Yemeni Huthi component, intending to continue the discussions aimed at finding a political solution, a comprehensive ceasefire, and moving from the stage of conflicts to stability," it said.

The official Saudi Press Agency said Riyadh "invited a delegation from Sanaa to visit the kingdom" to complete talks held in the Yemeni capital earlier this year.

The ensuing fighting has left hundreds of thousands dead and forced millions from their homes, causing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in a country already pummelled by decades of conflict and upheaval.

A UN-brokered, six-month ceasefire that expired last October is still largely holding but moves towards peace have been slow since the Saudi delegation left Sanaa without an agreement five months ago.

Underlining Yemen's problems, UN agencies and 91 international and Yemeni non-governmental organisations said on Thursday that 21.6 million people – 75 percent of the population – needed humanitarian assistance, calling for more funding.

