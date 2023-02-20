Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-hit Syria and Turkey: Reports

Watch: Tearful moment father, who lost wife and son in Turkey quake, reunites with 4-year-old daughter
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month's devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.
Earlier, the UAE provided $100 million for the relief of those affected by the disaster in both countries. The initiative, spearheaded by The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, provided $50 million to Syria and $50 million to Turkey.
The aftermath of the quakes saw the world come together to provide shelter and food and rebuild the lives of the survivors. UAE and other Gulf countries rushed to set up air bridges, providing food, medicine, essential supplies, and rescue personnel and opened their hearts to help the two countries.
