Saudi Arabia says groups in Iraq targeted territory, Houthis claim drone attacks

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Saudi defence ministry said it intercepted several drones launched by pro-Iran groups in Iraq on Monday, while the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen also claimed attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia was repeatedly targeted by Iran and its allies at the height of the Middle East war, but the latest attacks come during a lull in the fighting since Saturday, following 13 days of exchanges of fire between the US and Iran.

The Saudi defence ministry said "terrorist attempts were launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias", according to an official statement posted on social media.

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The ministry said the drones targeted petroleum facilities in areas in the country's east and the capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia demanded that Iraq "take all necessary measures to ensure the prevention of the use of its territory as a launching point" for attacks, according to a separate statement posted by an official Saudi broadcaster.

Pro-Iran armed groups based in Iraq have not claimed any attacks in Iraq or the region since the resumption of hostilities between the US and Iran earlier this month after an April ceasefire broke down.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations had accused pro-Iran militias in Iraq of launching waves of attacks targeting their territory during the earlier phase of the conflict.

Riyadh and Yemen's Houthi rebels have also traded strikes in recent days, with the Houthis announcing the imposition of a naval blockade on the Kingdom's ports.

On Monday, the Houthis said they launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure in response to incursions by the kingdom's drones.

Riyadh had yet to comment on the Houthi's claims.

The latest flare-up between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis marks the first time in years the two sides have traded blows, threatening a 2022 truce in the previous conflict that has held despite expiring.