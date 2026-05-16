Saudi Arabia announces Hajj season calendar; when will Umrah visas resume?

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia prepares for Hajj, with the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting set for Sunday, May 17, to determine the dates of Eid Al Adha

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 10:57 PM
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on May 16, 2025, released the Hajj calendar for the Islamic year of 1448 AH, outlining key dates and procedures for the upcoming season.

The announcement comes as the Kingdom focuses on preparations for the Hajj season, with the crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah set to take place on Sunday, May 17, to determine the dates of Eid Al Adha.

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The ministry said, in the new calendar, that May 31 will be the date for issuance of Umrah visas and allowing pilgrims to enter the Kingdom.

From June 1, entry into Makkah and the issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk app will resume.

The calendar also states that September 1, 2026, will be the final date for issuing Umrah visas for the new season, while September 23 will mark the final date for Umrah pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia.

The final deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave the Kingdom will be April 7, 2027.

Meanwhile, May 11 marked the launch of services enabling foreign agents and the completion of final electronic agreements with Umrah companies through the online platform. The electronic launch of contracting services between Umrah companies and beneficiaries, including disability and heritage-related services took place on May 12.

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