Saudi Arabia and Syria in talks to resume consular services

Saudi Arabia and Syria are in talks to resume consular services between the two countries, Saudi state TV said on Thursday.
The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus would mark the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
The two governments are "preparing to reopen embassies after Eid Al Fitr", which falls in the second half of April, a source told Reuters.
The decision was the result of talks in Saudi Arabia with a senior Syrian intelligence official, according to regional sources and a diplomat in the Gulf.
The Saudi government's communication office, the kingdom's foreign ministry and the Syrian government did not respond to requests for comment.
Saudi state television later confirmed that talks were ongoing with the Syrian foreign ministry to resume consular services, citing a Saudi foreign ministry official.
The Syrian Arab President recently visited the UAE. He was accompanied by his wife, the First Lady of Syria Asma Al Assad.
