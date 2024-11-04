Russia to launch two Iranian satellites on Tuesday, says Tehran's Moscow envoy

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket blasts off at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200km from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The rocket successfully put an Iranian satellite into orbit along with 18 Russian satellites on Feb. 29, 2024. — AP File

Russia will launch two Iranian satellites into orbit using a Soyuz launcher on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said on Monday, as the two US-sanctioned countries deepen their scientific relationship.

"In continuation of the development of Iran-Russia scientific and technological cooperation, two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, will be launched to a 500km orbit of the earth on Tuesday, November 5, by a Soyuz launch vehicle," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in a post on X.

The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is the first substantial effort by Iran's private space sector, a report by Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim said last month.

Russia launched an Iranian research-sensing satellite, Pars 1, into space in February using a Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.