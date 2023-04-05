Rooted in war and symbol of peace: Jordan's national dish

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
In Jordan, a sumptuous dish that has its roots in an ancient war has evolved over the centuries to be widely cherished as a symbol of peace and hospitality.
Mansaf -- the kingdom's national dish of lamb cooked in dried yogurt, served with rice and nuts -- is "the king of the Jordanian table", says Ashraf Al-Mubaideen, 47, who runs a traditional restaurant in Amman.
"If you want to honour your guest, there's nothing finer than mansaf," agrees his business partner Tamer al-Majali, 42, about the custom of greeting guests with huge platters piled high.
Mansaf was inscribed on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage late last year, highlighting the "deep sense of identity and social cohesion" it evokes.
Long before it became a symbol of peace -- traditionally shared to mark the end of tribal feuds -- mansaf was born on the eve of battle, according to one version of history.
In the 9th century BC, King Mesha of the Moab Kingdom -- located on the eastern shore of the Dead Sea -- wanted to test his people's loyalty in a war against the Kingdom of Israel, said historian George Tareef.
"The king knew that the Torah forbade Jews from eating meat cooked with milk," and so he instructed his people to cook a rudimentary version of the non-kosher dish ahead of battle, said Tareef.
In modern-day Amman, Mubaideen and Majali's restaurant is called "Manasef Moab", a nod to the dish's ancient origins.
Jordan's most popular dish — regularly served at wedding banquets and in households for large families —bears little resemblance to Mesha's culinary allegiance tests.
The dish underwent thousands of years of "evolution as a result of economic and agricultural conditions", according to researcher Hassan Mubaideen.
In an Amman restaurant, the 58-year-old academic — donning a red keffiyeh scarf and tucking into a plate of mansaf — said rice came to replace bread and cracked wheat, as a way to feed more people with less, though shows of generosity remain integral.
"There are special rituals and hospitality protocols linked to the meal -- like how you greet guests, in what order you serve them, where the head of the animal goes, and how you say goodbye," Mubaideen told AFP.
Large platters are traditionally shared between around a dozen people, using only the right hand, while the left is placed behind the back.
Customs have changed, and individual plates and utensils are now often used, as younger generations adopt the age-old tradition.
Sharing mansaf with her classmates, 14-year-old school pupil Zeina Elyan expressed pride in the symbol of "Jordan's ancient heritage" and the health benefits of the dish's whole foods.
Her teacher, Duha Saleh, 31, said she brought her students to the restaurant to teach them "the social culture" behind the dish, and the inherited values of generosity and hospitality.
"There's a pleasure to it," she said, "in how it connects us to who we are, our authenticity and our heritage."
Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility