Rocket debris falls in Jordan after blast near Syria border

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
Jordan's army announced that a rocket exploded on Saturday evening and its debris fell in Jordanian territory near the border with Syria without causing casualties or damage.
It came as the Israeli army announced the launch of artillery strikes in Syria in response to rocket fire from there that landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
"At 10:25 pm (1925 GMT) on Saturday evening, a rocket exploded in the air in the Wadi Aqraba area adjacent to the Syrian border, leading to its debris falling in the same area," a Jordanian army statement said.
It added that the debris "did not cause any casualties or damage", noting that a team from the royal engineering corps was inspecting the site of the incident.
The Israeli army had announced the Saturday-Sunday overnight strikes in response to Syrian rocket fire in the latest escalation of clashes in the region.
The surge in violence and unrest comes as the holy month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincide.
On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid, drawing widespread condemnation from countries in the region including Jordan.
The next day, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Israel, which the Israeli army blamed on Palestinian groups, saying it was most likely Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.
Israel then bombarded Gaza and southern Lebanon, targeting "terror infrastructures" that it said belonged to Hamas.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media
More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts
Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree