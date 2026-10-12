One killed in new attack on Riyadh's King Khalid airport, day after deadly strike

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One resident was killed and 11 others were injured in an attack that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, October 11, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) reported in a statement, amid repeated attacks on the aviation hub during the past week.

The fatality was Pakistani, the authority clarified. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed.

The latest attack on the airport comes a day after a strike claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that killed 13 people and wounded 309. The airport was closed after the attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

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On Sunday, Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen said an unidentified projectile had targeted Riyadh's international airport Terminal 4, causing a fire.

Coalition forces also said Saudi air defences had intercepted a cruise missile in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport. They later added that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed in the country's Eastern Province, and a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait had been intercepted. Emergency alerts were also issued in Abha, in the south, early on Monday but the danger had since passed, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

Sunday's attack brought the death toll from attacks on Riyadh's airport over the past week to 18. Those killed in Saturday's attack included four Saudis and eight residents: two Bangladeshis and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan and India. On October 8, two attacks targeted the airport and three Saudis were killed. On October 6 and 7, two airports, including King Khalid Airport were attacked. The attack on King Khalid resulted in the death of one Sudanese resident.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia intensified after the Kingdom has recently stepped up its military involvement in Yemen, launching strikes against the Houthis and backing Operation Dawn of Yemen, a government counteroffensive after the Houthis seized strategic territory along the Red Sea coast last month.

(With inputs from Reuters)