Iranian official says Revolutionary Guards have no plan to hold military exercises in the Gulf
"There was no plan for the Guards to hold military exercises there, and there was no official announcement about it, only media reports which were wrong," the official said
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 6:25 PM
- By:
- Reuters
The naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plan to carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz as reported by some media outlets earlier this week, an Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday.
Iran's state-run Press TV reported on Thursday that the force would carry out the exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and February 2.
Recommended For You
Helen & Sons, BBK Partnership form strategic joint venture to expand business support across UAE and GCC
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
"There was no plan for the Guards to hold military exercises there, and there was no official announcement about it. Only media reports which were wrong," the official said.