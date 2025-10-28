  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel lifts restrictions on communities near Gaza after security review

This announcement comes after Israel ended the state of emergency for areas along the Gaza border on Monday

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 8:16 PM

Restrictions on communities near Gaza have been lifted on Tuesday (October 28), the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced.

The IDF noted that the decision comes after a situational assessment and approval from Defence Minister Israel Katz.

This announcement comes after Israel ended the state of emergency for areas along the Gaza border on Monday (October 27), marking the first time such measures have been lifted since Hamas’s October 2023 attacks.

"I have decided to adopt the (Israeli military's) recommendation and to lift, for the first time since October 7, the special state on the home front," a statement from Katz's office said.

The decision "reflects the new security reality in the south of the country" and comes as a ceasefire that began on October 10 largely continues to hold.