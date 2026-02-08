Residential building collapses in Lebanon's Tripoli, trapping people, sources say

Rescue workers and residents have so far recovered three people alive from under the rubble of the building

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 7:58 PM
  • Share:

A five-storey residential building collapsed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday, trapping an unknown number of people under the rubble, security sources said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Recommended For You

Private schools in Sharjah to limit study hours to 6 during Ramadan: Emarat Al Youm

Private schools in Sharjah to limit study hours to 6 during Ramadan: Emarat Al Youm

Restaurant Review: A 360-degree immersive spectacle at Krasota

Restaurant Review: A 360-degree immersive spectacle at Krasota

What's at stake for Indian agriculture in Trump's trade deal?

What's at stake for Indian agriculture in Trump's trade deal?

Abu Dhabi to expand robotaxi services to new areas like corniche, Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi to expand robotaxi services to new areas like corniche, Grand Mosque

Four Indian students injured in 'unfortunate' attack in Russia

Four Indian students injured in 'unfortunate' attack in Russia

 

Rescue workers and residents have so far recovered three people alive from under the rubble of the building in Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

ALSO READ