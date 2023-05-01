Regional talks on Syria's fate kick off in Jordanian capital

Meeting came as a follow-up to talks with Arab Gulf countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt that were held in Saudi Arabia last month, says Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (L), Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (C), and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attend a regional meeting in Amman on Monday to discuss Syria's long-running conflict and ending Damascus's diplomatic isolation in the region. — AFP

Regional leaders met in Jordan on Monday to discuss Syria’s return to the Arab fold and a Jordanian proposal to reach a “political solution” to the Syrian conflict.

The talks, attended by the top diplomats of Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, kicked off with a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, followed by a meeting of all the ministers.

A Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman said the meeting came as a follow-up to talks with the Arab Gulf countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt that were held in Saudi Arabia last month. The spokesman added that those countries aimed to build on their contacts with the Syrian government and discuss a “Jordanian initiative to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.”

Syria was ostracised by Arab governments over President Bashar Assad’s crackdown on protesters in a 2011 uprising that descended into civil war. However, in recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria’s neighbours have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.

The overtures picked up pace after a deadly February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had backed opposing sides in the conflict.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus last month for the first time since the kingdom cut ties with Syria more than a decade ago.