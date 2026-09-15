Regional nations offer condolences after 2 UAE servicemen killed in training mission

Regional countries have expressed their condolences and solidarity with the UAE following the deaths of two servicemen during a training mission in the country on September 14.

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday mourned Major Abdalla Shamis Almenhali and candidate Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi, who died while carrying out the training mission.

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Kuwait

Kuwait expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the UAE following the deaths of the two servicemen.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its heartfelt sympathies to the UAE government and the families of the two servicemen.

Bahrain

Bahrain also conveyed its condolences following the deaths of Major Abdulla Shams Al Menhaly and candidate Saeed Abdulla Al Shamsi.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sympathy to the UAE government and the families of the two servicemen while praying for the UAE’s continued security and stability.

Jordan

Jordan expressed its condolences and solidarity with the UAE following the deaths of the two Ministry of Defence personnel.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s full solidarity and support for the UAE, according to state news agency Petra.

Funeral ceremony

A military funeral ceremony was held for the two servicemen at Zayed Military Hospital in the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by senior Ministry of Defence leaders and officers, as well as members of the servicemen’s families and relatives.

Funeral prayers were also held for the two servicemen after Isha prayer on Monday at Al Ain's Al-Mu'tarid Al-Kabir Mosque.